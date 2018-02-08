EE trials 'Style Scanner' at Bafta's red carpet show

Following the success of last year’s "Roboselfie", enabling fans get a photo with their favourite celebrity, this Sunday’s Baftas show will see the launch of what EE claims to be the world’s first "Style Scanner".

A camera rig fitted with Google Pixel 2 devices will photograph attendees from 12 angles, automatically creating a "3D rotating GIF" of each look.

The mobile network will snap celebrities on the red carpet and then use image recognition technology to match the suits, dinner jackets, dresses and accessories with lower-cost alternatives.

Style tips will be available on EE’s Instagram Stories, while fans can watch the red carpet show live on the brand’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

EE's sponsorship agency Cake Media came up with the concept and produced the activation, while Poke developed the digital activity. M&C Saatchi PR handled all public relations.

The red carpet show, at London’s Royal Albert Hall, will be presented by Rochelle Humes, and will be promoted by social media influencers Marcus Butler and Lydia Bright.

Mat Sears, director of communications and sponsorship at EE, said: "Red carpet fashion is always a big talking point and this year will be no exception. By combining the power of our 4G network and the latest mobile technology, we have found a way to allow film fans to browse the red carpet styles and shop outfits inspired by these looks in real time.

"It’s unique, and we’re looking forward to testing it on the night to demonstrate just how mobile technology can be relied on to deliver exciting new experiences for our customers."