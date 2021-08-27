Electoral Commission pulls ad after complaint by Reform Political Advertising

The Electoral Commission has removed an ad after a complaint to the Advertising Standards Authority by Reform Political Advertising (RPA).

The ad in question was shown on social media in the run-up to the May 2021 local elections, and featured an interactive “Fact or Fiction” statement, which read: “There’s nowhere to complain about online political ads.” The answer claimed that this was fiction, because “a range of organisations can help address any concerns” about political ads.

RPA, a politically neutral organisation that campaigns for accurate and transparent political advertising, tested this claim with the Electoral Commission, Met Police and Office for Statistics Regulation. It was told nothing could be done about its complaints.

Benedict Pringle, partner at The & Partnership and co-founder of RPA, described the Electoral Commission’s ad as “misleading”, but added: “There may well have been honourable intentions. It’s within the remit of the Electoral Commission to 'promote public confidence in the democratic process' that takes place in the UK.

“Whilst the motive of creating confidence in our elections must be recognised as a benign one, it was a mistake to embellish the safeguards that exist and withdrawing the advertisement was the right thing to do.”

An ASA spokesperson said: “We received a complaint for a paid-for Facebook ad that stated 'A range of organisations can help address any concerns' about political ads. The complainant challenged whether this was misleading.

“We spoke to the Electoral Commission, and they agreed to revise future campaigns around this messaging. On that basis, we considered the matter resolved and closed the case informally.”

An Electoral Commission spokesperson added: “We value the feedback that we receive about our campaigns work. This helps us ensure that our campaigns are well received by the target audience, and shows what we can do to improve them next time. In this instance, we accept that one of our messages could have been misinterpreted by some. We have resolved the complaint informally and have agreed to use different wording as we take the digital campaigning awareness campaign forward.”

Political ads are banned from being broadcast on TV or radio under the Communications Act 2003, an act managed by UK communications regulator Ofcom. However, non-broadcast political advertising, which includes newspapers, leaflets and social media, is largely exempt from regulation.

This lack of regulation separates political advertising from the UK Code of Non-broadcast Advertising and Direct & Promotional Marketing (CAP Code), ensured by the ASA. While non-political ads “must not materially mislead” consumers, claims intended to “influence voters” in political ads are exempt from the CAP Code.

Regulation is the main aim of the RPA, with a particular focus on restricting “data, events and identities which are manipulated, ignored or invented”. In June 2020, the House of Lords also published a report recommending a code of practice for political advertising that “restricts fundamentally inaccurate advertising during a parliamentary or mayoral election, or referendum”.