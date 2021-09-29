Electric Glue embeds AI ads for Rightmove into Channel 4's 'Location, Location, Location'

Tonight will bring the advent of AI technology that determines the perfect time to embed ads into TV content, when Rightmove makes an appearance during Channel 4 property show Location, Location, Location.

Created by media agency Electric Glue for its long-standing client, the technology will embed topical property data statistics within the show.

Digital agency Mirriad, production company IWC and 4Sales co-created the digital overlay within the programme, with relevant stats, such as specific location pricing, appearing on screen alongside Rightmove branding as show presenters Kirstie Allsop and Phil Spencer help house-hunters find their perfect home.

Iain Kennedy, Rightmove's chief marketing officer, said: “This product placement represents a step-change in the way our data is used. It will seamlessly integrate us into the show’s context, providing authentic, sophisticated advertising, adding significant value to the programme. It’s a perfect fit for Rightmove and supports our target audience too.”

Channel 4’s previous series of Location, Location, Location attracted an average of two million viewers per episode and a 9.9% share of the viewing audience at 8pm on Wednesdays.

Lexi Booker, business director at Electric Glue, said: “It is fantastic to see our idea come to life, extending our long relationship with our brilliant client Rightmove. Channel 4 and Mirriad's capability to overlay real-time data within the most popular property show on TV has allowed Rightmove to be truly integrated within the show and, most importantly, share insight in a way that is useful for viewers.”