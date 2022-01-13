Electric Glue wins Charlie Bigham's £3m media account

Electric Glue has won the £3m media planning and buying account for ready meals brand Charlie Bigham’s.

The win follows a competitive pitch in November, after three agencies were shortlisted for the pitch stage.

Independent Electric Glue takes over from incumbent Bountiful Cow, the media offshoot from fellow indie agency the7stars. Under the partnership, the media agency will work closely with creative shop VCCP.

Pippa Glucklich, chief executive of Electric Glue, praised Charlie Bigham's for “knowing what the British consumer wants”. She added: “This fits perfectly with our ‘fewer, bigger, better’ approach to media. We’re delighted to partner with them on their next exciting phase.”

Charlie Bigham’s sells a range of more than 50 meals through supermarkets, with sales predicted to top £115m this year.

Gill Green, marketing director of Charlie Bigham’s, said: “Electric Glue impressed us with a strong, differentiated media proposal. We’re looking forward to an exciting new chapter.”

Charlie Bigham’s joins Starling Bank, Onken and Caffe Latté on Electric Glue’s growing list of clients.