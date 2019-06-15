Eleni Sarla named chief executive of Target Group

Eleni Sarla, chief client officer at Havas Media Group, has been promoted to chief executive of Target Group, Havas’ specialist culture, film and gaming division.

Sarla takes over from Rob Wilkerson, a founding member of Target, who left earlier this year after 20 years running the business. Havas acquired Target in 2016.

Target has around 120 staff and is made up of Target Media, Target Live, Organic and Superhero. Its clients include Studio Canal, Southbank Centre, Barbican, Picturehouse Cinemas and Live Nation Music UK.

Sarla will report to Matt Adams, chief executive UK & Ireland of Havas Media Group. Clare Hart, chief client officer, will take over in running the Telefonica account.

Sarla joined Havas as a managing partner in 2017 and became chief client officer a year later. She was managing partner at Grey between 2014 and 2016.

Adams said: "Eleni is a true example of a hybrid leader, with amazing experience of leading client business across creative and media agencies.

"She is also a self-confessed culture vulture and a big supporter of the arts, making her move to head up Target Group a natural progression. I’d like to congratulate her on this very well-deserved promotion."