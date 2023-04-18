Elevate Impact: Unlocking brand insight at Live Events

First, the good news: there’s enormous value in events. Now, the bad news: as an industry, we’re lacking the measurement tools to evaluate and prove this value.

It’s a struggle to get comparable data to show spend, value, and prove ROI or benchmark live brand experience versus other marketing output. In 2019, we saw this issue, we heard the frustrations from our clients, and we began planning the solution.

“For me, it’s been clear for a while that the Live Events industry needed to reassess how success is measured. Compared to other marketing channels, our space is notoriously challenged in delivering valuable data and insights around operational performance, ROI and consumer insight for live brand experiences, and this needed to change.” Ed Wood, Elevate Global CEO.

We reached out to over 500 key event decision-makers across the world to get their views on the issue. It was clear that there’s a huge data gap, one that is holding back brand engagement in live events and threatening budget spending.

Armed with this intelligence, we made it our mission to change how Elevate handles data by investing in a team to develop Impact, our proprietary technology platform.