Elizabeth Arden seeks younger crowd with Shoreditch activation

A limited-edition Eight Hour Cream will be available, while guests will find complimentary facials and gifts.

Elizabeth Arden, the cosmetics brand owned by Revlon, is targeting a younger audience by partnering British muralist James Goldcrown to create a limited-edition version of its Eight Hour Cream.

The brand has also enlisted experience agency Jackanory to create an activation in Boxpark in London's Shoreditch to offer complimentary facials, skincare consultations, gifts and discounts.

Goldcrown, who is known for his #lovewall murals in the US, Japan, South Korea, China and Brazil, has created the Love Heals x Eight Hour Collection with the brand.

The pop-up runs for six days from 23 October and will feature original artwork from Goldcrown. Guests will have the opportunity to take a selfie in front of his #lovewall for the chance to win a canvas.

Marion Bloch, brand manager for the Eight Hour Cream, said: "We wanted to maximise visibility of our limited-edition Eight Hour collection amongst a younger target audience and we were confident Jackanory would create an eye-catching, visually impactful pop-up store with multiple engagement points and instagrammable details."

