Omar Oakes
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Ella's Kitchen owner Hain Celestial awards four more brands to Havas

Hain Celestial, the owner of New Covent Garden Soup Co and Tilda Rice, has appointed Havas London to lead strategic and creative work across four of its UK brands.

Tilda, the rice brand, is among four brands Havas will now work
Tilda, the rice brand, is among four brands Havas will now work

Havas was appointed without a pitch and on the strength of its work for Hain Celestial baby and children’s food brand Ella’s Kitchen since 2014.  

The four brands the agency will now also handle are New Covent Garden Soup Co, Tilda Rice, Gale’s Honey, and dairy-free brand Dream. There were no agency incumbents.  

This week Ella’s Kitchen and Havas’s IPA Effectiveness Awards entry "Selling up doesn’t mean selling out" won the Best Small Budget category and picked up a Silver award. 

Celia Pearman, the chef marketing officer, Europe, at Hain Celestial, said: "Havas has done a fantastic job building and maintaining the Ella’s Kitchen brand, in the face of tough competition and over a number of years.  

"It’s this success, and the strength of our relationship, that has led to bringing them on to work across the other brands in our portfolio as the FMCG sector faces a number of challenges, not least from own-label."

Hain Celestial bought Ella’s Kitchen in 2013. 

 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Why NHS England used radio to recruit new nurses

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago

Why NHS England used radio to recruit new nurses

AGENCY
Why marketing and fishing are more similar than you first thought

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago

Why marketing and fishing are more similar than you first thought

MEDIA
It's time to act now to defend our media landscape

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago

It's time to act now to defend our media landscape

MEDIA
How Piccadilly's lights have made their mark

Promoted

Added 9 hours ago

How Piccadilly's lights have made their mark