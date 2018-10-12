Ella's Kitchen owner Hain Celestial awards four more brands to Havas

Tilda, the rice brand, is among four brands Havas will now work

Havas was appointed without a pitch and on the strength of its work for Hain Celestial baby and children’s food brand Ella’s Kitchen since 2014.

The four brands the agency will now also handle are New Covent Garden Soup Co, Tilda Rice, Gale’s Honey, and dairy-free brand Dream. There were no agency incumbents.

This week Ella’s Kitchen and Havas’s IPA Effectiveness Awards entry "Selling up doesn’t mean selling out" won the Best Small Budget category and picked up a Silver award.

Celia Pearman, the chef marketing officer, Europe, at Hain Celestial, said: "Havas has done a fantastic job building and maintaining the Ella’s Kitchen brand, in the face of tough competition and over a number of years.

"It’s this success, and the strength of our relationship, that has led to bringing them on to work across the other brands in our portfolio as the FMCG sector faces a number of challenges, not least from own-label."

Hain Celestial bought Ella’s Kitchen in 2013.