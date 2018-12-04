Elle partners Feelunique, Harvey Nichols and Benefit for first major event

Elle welcomed about 4,000 people to its first major event as the Hearst title aimed to take its brand closer to consumers.

The event took over the Saatchi Gallery and featured rooms dedicated to beauty, fashion, talks, workshops and wellness. The magazine partnered beauty brand Feelunique to offer a range of makeovers and gift ideas for Christmas.

Harvey Nichols offered hair and beauty makeovers before guests posed in front of a camera to have their picture printed as the front cover of Elle. Benefit brought its "Hello happy house" experience with a glitter shower and a bounce area.

Sportswear brand Lululemon created a wellness studio offering yoga and exercise sessions, while some of its products were also available to purchase.

Elle Weekender hosted 45 talks with more than 100 speakers, including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Dina Asher-Smith, June Sarpong, Zawe Ashton and Jessie Ware.

Victoria Archbold, managing director for events and sponsorship at Hearst Live, said: "This year, our strategy has been to move towards the consumer and embrace the fact that they love live experiences and see the brands that they love first hand. So this is very much an encapsulation of that – we’ve taken everything that the magazine stands for and translated it into a live execution."