Elle partners Westfield for beauty festival

Event features installations, pop-ups and talks across two weekends.

Elle: fairground-style activation in Westfield
Hearst UK’s Elle has partnered Westfield shopping centre for a beauty festival that will appear at its Shepherd's Bush and Stratford locations across two weekends.

A series of installations, pop-ups and talks will be hosted in a fairground space by brands including Marc Jacobs, Benefit and GHD.

Marc Jacobs Beauty will offer makeovers alongside a chance to win samples through playing a hoop-toss game. Benefit will host a brow bar and coconut shy-style activation, where customers can knock Benefit props off the shelves to win prizes. The Body Shop will have a wheel of fortune that allows customers to win samples, discounts and treatments, as well as skin consultations and personalised makeovers.

In addition to the brand activities, guests will have access to the Elle beauty team, industry expert panels, masterclasses and demonstrations.

The event will take place during 27-29 September at Westfield London and 11-13 October at Westfield Stratford City.

Jacqui Cave, managing director of Elle UK, said; "Presented in a playful fairground setting in both Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City, the events will be over two weekends with an estimated footfall of over one million consumers visiting the centres. An unmissable event and the ultimate beauty retail experience."

