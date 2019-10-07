Fayola Douglas
Elmlea hosts £1 curry club

Charitable food pop-up also offers 'wallet-friendly' cooking tips.

Elmlea: low-cost curry dishes
Unilever's Elmlea will be running a curry club in London with all dishes sold for £1, along with offering low-cost curry-cooking tips.

The proceeds from the food pop-up, open on 9 October, will go to charity FareShare, which helps to fight hunger and food waste.

Miguel Barclay, chef and author of One Pound Meals, will be preparing chicken tikka masala, chicken korma and a vegetarian Thai green curry at the Shoreditch event. The low-waste menu items use Elmlea as well as some of the most commonly wasted foods, including tomatoes, potatoes, carrots, peppers, onion, chicken and broccoli.

Barclay, who will be offering his "wallet-friendly food wisdom", said: "I’m delighted to be partnering with Elmlea to help tackle food waste. Combining ingredients that are fresher for longer, like Elmlea, with leftovers is a great way to cook up a range of delicious dishes throughout the week and reduce waste at the same time. Creamy Elmlea is the perfect partner for a spicy curry."

The £1 lunch will be available between midday and 3pm, with each serving including one portion of curry, poppadums and dips, as well as a non-alcoholic drink.

Guests will be encouraged to continue low-waste cooking at home using recipe cards that will be avilable to purchase.

Wild Card is delivering the project.

