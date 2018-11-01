Elves are back Behavin' Badly in Christmas 'appeal'

PR agency Taylor Herring paired Louis Walsh with Elves Behavin' Badly toys in an integrated campaign in the style of a Christmas appeal.

An ad, released today (6 November), features the former X Factor judge telling the heartstrings-tugging tale of Elfie and Elvie – a pair of naughty elves who have been rendered homeless after getting up to one mischievous prank too many.

Taylor Herring, which was appointed in June by the toy brand's owner PMS International, created the film, which was produced by the agency’s production arm, St Marks Studios.

The spot asks families to share pictures of their naughty elves using the hashtag #ElvesBehavinBadly. Activity will run across Facebook, YouTube and other social platforms, with comedians and Twitter influencers also taking on the elf photography challenge. Daily content will be broadcast across the brand’s social channels, alongside a reactive Twitter news room fronted by badly behaved elves.

Walsh said: "Last year, Elves Behavin’ Badly caused a viral sensation, but this year they’re set to top the Christmas toy charts. The naughty elves have become social media stars in their own right, taking over the nation’s Instagram and Facebook feeds as parents get ever more creative and ingenious with the set-ups. I can’t wait to see what people get up to with their elves in the run-up to Christmas."

PMS International managing director Paul Beverley said: "We wanted to make a splash this year with a Christmas advert unlike any other. In true Elves Behavin’ Badly-style, it’s very tongue-in-cheek. We hope parents and children alike will get involved with sharing their elf antics on social media and we’ll be rewarding the best with prizes every week."

A version of this story first appeared on PRWeek

