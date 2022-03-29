Elvie normalises urinary incontinence with giant 'peeing' billboard

To publically draw attention to urinary incontinence, which affects 84% of UK women, femtech darling Elvie has erected a 10-foot billboard that demonstrates the problem quite literally.

To create the bespoke billboard, Elvie worked with a real-life sufferer – Megan Burns, a 28-year-old mum of two from Cornwall – who stars on the billboard.

After suffering from post-natal incontinence, she raised concerns when she was worryingly advised by a medical professional to use tampons when exercising.

Taking aim at social media giants, Elvie decided to erect the #LeaksHappen billboard after TikTok banned a video published on Elvie's profile, that showed Burns leaking urine while weightlifting.

Censoring incontinence, TikTok classed the videos as "graphic" content. It has previously removed videos from Burns' profile.

Devised by Don't Cry Wolf, which previously created a "flying fanny" for Elvie at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the "peeing" billboard placement points to Elvie's kegel trainer and app.

Don't Cry Wolf was responsible for the strategy, creative and PR execution for this latest campaign, working closely with Elvie’s in-house team to design the billboard artwork.

Out-of-home specialist Kinetic built the bespoke billboard.

Video and imagery of the billboard will be shared across Elvie’s owned channels, alongside stories from the women involved.

“Incontinence is common in women at all ages and stages of life. By censoring content that shows women experiencing urinary leaks, social media platforms are reinforcing taboos around the issue,” Aoife Nally, chief marketing officer of Elvie, said.

“Elvie’s giant ‘peeing’ billboard is bringing the issue out of the shadows and into the spotlight. We hope it will encourage women to start speaking out about the issue and seek the help they need to solve the problem. Elvie’s goal is to empower and enable women to achieve everything their bodies are capable of.”

Sara Collinge, managing director of Don’t Cry Wolf, added: “Social media networks might disagree, but the reality is that incontinence is nothing to be ashamed of. Our aim with Leaks Happen is to empower more women to open up and talk about their experiences. And what better way to do that than with a loud and proud leak on a central London billboard?”