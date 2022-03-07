Elvie partners Eva Lazarus to champion power of women's bodies

Tech start-up Elvie has signed up Eva Lazarus to champion the power of women's bodies in an ad campaign that features the singer.

The work by Mother shows Lazarus surrounded by a range of women, some pregnant and others using the brand's breast pump, performing a new anthem co-written by the singer and the ad agency. The lyrics focus on how the female anatomy has a "complex design" and is "not for taming".

Aoife Nally, chief marketing officer at Elvie, said: "Elvie continues to hear from women that they want respect and recognition for their bodies no matter their size, shape or stage of life – and don't want to be held to societal standards. As we celebrate International Women's Day, it's time we bust long-standing taboos and create tech that women deserve. Our goal is to empower and enable women to achieve everything their bodies are capable of."

The campaign breaks today (8 March), on International Women's Day, and runs across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, video-on-demand and TikTok. It was directed by Olivia Rose through Mother Studios. Atom42 is handling media planning and buying.

Lazarus added: "I wanted to get involved with Elvie on this new project because of the fears I had prior to becoming a mother. Normalising all of the associated experiences of womanhood/motherhood are so important and as a new mum I found it liberating to celebrate how inspiring it is that our bodies are undeniably smart and strong. I would love women to take that away from this campaign and feel emboldened. We are magnificent!"