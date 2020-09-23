Elvis has left the building

Elvis is the latest agency to leave its offices in favour of a ‘creative hub’ as it moves towards a more flexible hybrid working approach.

The shop has departed its Covent Garden premises, and will relocate to a smaller studio space within parent company Next 15’s offices in London Bridge at the end of October.

Executive creative director Neale Horrigan said: “It feels like the office is now going to be more like an artist's studio. It’ll probably work out really well for bigger projects where the pitch team get together and stick stuff on the walls, then let a different pitch team or a different project group come in.”

After carrying out several surveys among agency employees, the general outcome was that they liked spending time at home “but they missed the companionship and camaraderie of the office, and everyone felt the need for a space where we could go and create,” Horrigan added.

The new space will have capacity for about 40 employees. Elvis, which works with Honda, Cadbury, Budweiser and Unilad, employs 50 people and is currently hiring.

The creative agency, previously majority-owned by private investment company Mill Road Capital, was acquired by Next 15 Group in September 2017 for £5.5m. The group’s portfolio includes fashion specialist ODD London and digital media agency Encore.