Ben Bold
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Elvis mixes Creme Egg with beer

Goose Island has produced a limited edition Creme Egg stout.

Cadbury has hooked up with beer brand Goose Island to create a Creme Egg flavoured stout aimed at chocolate-loving, beer-quaffing over 18s.

The idea of producing a Creme Egg-flavoured beer was the brainchild of creative agency Elvis, which approached Goose Island to collaborate on a limited edition run.

After an initial release this week, the remaining 500 cans will be released for sale via the Goose Island website at 11am on Monday.

The Golden Goo-Beer-Lee Creme Stout is part of Cadbury's Creme Egg Golden Goobilee celebrations to mark 50 years of the chocolate egg brand.

Golden Goo-Beer-Lee Creme Stout uses malted barley, oats, wheat and milk sugar to give the drink a rich, creamy texture, while cacao nibs and vanilla beans deliver creamy chocolate flavour notes.

Elvis also designed the can using Creme Egg and Golden Goose motifs, emphasising the "Goo" in Goose Island and merging the two brand identities.

Cadbury and Elvis are behind social activity to promote the beer's launch, highlighting the "limited egg-dition" creme stout with assets featuring a Creme Egg-shaped glass overflowing with ale, and inviting consumers to "raise a glass to five delicious decades".

It comes on the back of a 60-second film depicting the numerous ways in which consumers eat their Creme Eggs, and ahead of a "season-long celebration" of Creme Egg.

Carat is handling media planning and buying for the initiative, while Golin is managing PR.

Rob Griffiths, creative director at Elvis, said: "For Cadbury Creme Egg we're always pushing for that next idea to drive hype around the brand and infiltrate culture. We wanted to find unexpected ways for people to mark the 'Golden Goobilee' and enjoy the taste of a Creme Egg.

"Goose Island not only gave us the platform to make a great tasting beer, but also the perfect opportunity to playfully fuse the two brands together, as we organically intertwined our two worlds. It was important to us to celebrate the partnership with some ownable iconography, right down to our Creme Egg glass."

Creative director: Rob Griffiths
Creative director: James Hudson
Executive creative director: Neale Horrigan
Creative producer: Joe Revens
Motion designer: Bene Tanser
Designer: Flo Levene
Art worker: Danny Mitchell

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The International Media Consumption Report 2021

The International Media Consumption Report 2021

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
How to make YouTube work for your brand

How to make YouTube work for your brand

Promoted

February 26, 2021
How Braze helped the restaurant delivery brand serve up and scale during Covid

How Braze helped the restaurant delivery brand serve up and scale during Covid

Promoted

February 26, 2021
How small businesses turn creative ideas into big returns on TikTok

How small businesses turn creative ideas into big returns on TikTok

Promoted

February 25, 2021