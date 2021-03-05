Elvis mixes Creme Egg with beer

Cadbury has hooked up with beer brand Goose Island to create a Creme Egg flavoured stout aimed at chocolate-loving, beer-quaffing over 18s.

The idea of producing a Creme Egg-flavoured beer was the brainchild of creative agency Elvis, which approached Goose Island to collaborate on a limited edition run.

After an initial release this week, the remaining 500 cans will be released for sale via the Goose Island website at 11am on Monday.

The Golden Goo-Beer-Lee Creme Stout is part of Cadbury's Creme Egg Golden Goobilee celebrations to mark 50 years of the chocolate egg brand.

Golden Goo-Beer-Lee Creme Stout uses malted barley, oats, wheat and milk sugar to give the drink a rich, creamy texture, while cacao nibs and vanilla beans deliver creamy chocolate flavour notes.

Elvis also designed the can using Creme Egg and Golden Goose motifs, emphasising the "Goo" in Goose Island and merging the two brand identities.

Cadbury and Elvis are behind social activity to promote the beer's launch, highlighting the "limited egg-dition" creme stout with assets featuring a Creme Egg-shaped glass overflowing with ale, and inviting consumers to "raise a glass to five delicious decades".

It comes on the back of a 60-second film depicting the numerous ways in which consumers eat their Creme Eggs, and ahead of a "season-long celebration" of Creme Egg.

Carat is handling media planning and buying for the initiative, while Golin is managing PR.

Rob Griffiths, creative director at Elvis, said: "For Cadbury Creme Egg we're always pushing for that next idea to drive hype around the brand and infiltrate culture. We wanted to find unexpected ways for people to mark the 'Golden Goobilee' and enjoy the taste of a Creme Egg.

"Goose Island not only gave us the platform to make a great tasting beer, but also the perfect opportunity to playfully fuse the two brands together, as we organically intertwined our two worlds. It was important to us to celebrate the partnership with some ownable iconography, right down to our Creme Egg glass."

Creative director: Rob Griffiths

Creative director: James Hudson

Executive creative director: Neale Horrigan

Creative producer: Joe Revens

Motion designer: Bene Tanser

Designer: Flo Levene

Art worker: Danny Mitchell