Search
CampaignUK
How we embraced a slower pace of life – then Tweeted about it
With schedules rewritten as we stayed home, lockdown upended hectic lives as everything slowed down. Many took the positives from adapting to this pace of life, and Tweeted an intention to stay slow in the future.
I love my job. I really do, but am I the only teacher in the land who isn’t desperate to get back next week?! Today I’m going in for my first full day sorting my room and getting inset day stuff sorted. I don’t want to go! ??I like the slower pace of life.— Mrs Mc (@MrsMc_teaches) August 24, 2020