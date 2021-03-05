EMEA Creative Network of the Year 2020: McCann Worldgroup Europe

Gold: McCann Worldgroup Europe

New-business wins, strong organic growth and leading through inspiration defined McCann Worldgroup Europe’s output in 2020. Its creative and strategic output built commercial resilience for its clients, achieved creative effectiveness and played a meaningful role in people's lives.

Campaign highlights included the “Together we’re stronger” platform for Aldi in Germany, which saw the supermarket offer work to McDonald’s staff who were temporarily out of a job. And with hairdressers shut, a L’Oréal campaign featured brand ambassador Eva Longoria giving virtual tutorials on how to cover grey hair.

Judges were impressed by the network’s quick reaction to Covid-19, setting up insight and data to build strong platforms for clients. Its approach to mental health was also praised: McCann WorldGroup Europe created “Thrive”, a pan-regional, group-wide community, support and wellbeing resources platform.

Finalists

DDB EMEA

DDB EMEA restructured its operational set up, establishing more efficient creative processes to stay connected to its employees, clients and partners. This approach secured the group substantial new business wins while keeping culture a priority, with the network providing professional and personal support during the pandemic. All of this was achieved while not losing sight of the agency’s belief that “creativity is the most powerful force in business".

TBWA\EMEA

As a network, TBWA\EMEA placed its emphasis in 2020 on innovation and adaptability, creating an ambitious body of work that put both creative excellence and its people first. It focused on wellbeing and health in the workplace and added clients like Air France and Peugeot to its collective, while growing relationships with existing clients such as Apple.

The & Partnership

The network retained all of its clients and picked up 28 new ones, including Mars, Google, BAT, LG, Pets At Home and Co-op. Over 2020, The&Partnership embraced “distributed working”, with teams no longer limited by geography or timezone. Virtual teams drawn from across the network and around the globe came together to realise many of the network’s most successful projects and pitches.









