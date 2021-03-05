EMEA Creative Person of the Year 2020: Adrian Botan

Chief creative officer and global executive creative director, McCann Worldgroup Europe

Adrian Botan has achieved the accolade of EMEA Creative Person of the Year for the second year running. His mission to help brands play a meaningful role in consumers’ lives has been particularly relevant during the upheaval experienced by many in 2020. The network’s creative highlights included a campaign with L’Oréal ambassador Eva Longoria, offering a virtual tutorial on how to cover grey hair, Ikea championing the home as a safe haven and Snoop Dogg’s tie-up with food delivery provider Just Eat.

A clever piece of thinking in Germany for the agency’s client Aldi resulted in the platform “Together we’re stronger”. This gave McDonald’s workers who had been temporarily discharged from the fast-food giant, while its restaurants were closed due to lockdowns, the opportunity to work at the supermarket.

Botan has also focused on accelerating creative excellence by launching virtual boot camps and live hacks for a range of clients. Internally, creative excellence sessions with guest speakers to inspire creative teams and bi-monthly regional Creative Leadership Council meetings were also introduced. Furthermore, he continued to make an impact as a trusted voice on bravery and effectiveness through speaker engagements at industry events.

His stated aim is to create “a safe space where creativity can thrive” across the network. Botan looks to have met his goal.

Finalist

Sam Hepburn, head of copy, Distillery

Hepburn developed Distillery’s “Covid tone-of-voice checklist”, laying out clear guidelines for Covid-sensitive blogs, social, moving image and other agency brand and marketing content. She also played a key role in new-business wins and boosted levels of motivation and morale among the agency’s writers, setting up new platforms and ways of connecting with her team on a regular basis.