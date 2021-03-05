EMEA Digital Innovation Agency of the Year 2020: MediaMonks

Gold: MediaMonks

MediaMonks, this year’s EMEA Digital Innovation Agency winner, was praised by judges for taking “digital innovation to a whole new level”.

With a team already collaborating across borders and timezones, making the transition to remote working was a seamless move and more than 20 new clients came on board.

The S4 Capital shop delivered digital campaigns at speed and to exacting standards. For example, Nike workouts went live 48 hours from brief to reach at-home audiences, an always-on digital content studio empowered Avon representatives, and brands that had only an in-store presence turned to MediaMonks for digital and social campaigns to connect with their consumers.

Impressively, the MediaMonks London office grew from 15 to 75 people and there was a 30% growth in like-for-like net revenues.

Silver: We Are Social

We Are Social significantly grew its EMEA client base in 2020, taking on more than 50 clients, with brands such as Lidl coming on board. Its thought leadership output was impressive, too, with reports outlining how brands should approach their communications in the wake of the pandemic, researched, written and launched within a week.