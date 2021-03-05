EMEA Head of Agency of the Year 2020: Mark Lund

President, UK and Europe, McCann Worldgroup

Looking back on March 2020 must evoke mixed feelings for Mark Lund. As the UK was plunged into lockdown and Covid-19 was declared a pandemic, the affable Lund was promoted to the role of president of McCann Worldgroup UK and Europe, with the task of leading a 5,000-plus strong organisation across 45 countries.

Despite the disruption, Lund was undeterred from his mission of achieving total integration at scale across the network, driven by the ultimate aim of helping brands to play a meaningful role in people’s lives.

This strategy enabled McCann Worldgroup Europe to achieve strong organic growth, expanding relationships with 14 out of its top 20 clients and taking on a significant amount of new business, including work for Bosch, Rugby League World Cup, Birds Eye and Kimberly-Clark.

After the racial reckoning of 2020, Lund also oversaw McCann’s efforts on diversity, equity and inclusion. This included the addition of a range of new and revamped initiatives, such as network-wide diversity training, and an education programme on unconscious bias, diversity, antiracism and allyship.

Judges said that the scale of Lund’s leadership was impressive, noting the progress he has made on creating a regional network across the UK. Under his leadership, the network has demonstrated resilience and achieved excellent results.

Finalists

Andrew Dimitriou, chief executive EMEA, VMLY&R

Dimitriou has overseen significant growth across EMEA, spearheading acquisitions and strategic alliances to strengthen VMLY&R’s presence across the region. He championed growth in talent – hiring and promoting 15 diverse and ambitious leaders across the region and played a key role in 120 new-business wins and in retaining the region's top 25 clients.

Gareth Mercer, chief executive, Pablo

Mercer’s motto has been "when the rules change, change the rules", which he used to great effect across 2020. He invested in creative talent, was relentless in pursuit of growth and helped ensure every client and staff member was retained while attracting new business including Deliveroo, NatWest and Huawei. Under his leadership, the overall agency revenue increased by 35%.