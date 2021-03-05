EMEA Independent Agency of the Year 2020: Distillery

Gold: Distillery

International content studio Distillery’s award of gold in this category recognised its approach to 2020, during which it made the year’s tough conditions work to its advantage. Prioritising its people while they worked from home was key to agency performance, with coaching, fitness, and wellbeing sessions hosted by external consultants.

Meanwhile, new-business wins, spanning the FMCG, charity and technology sectors, enabled the agency to expand where other businesses similar in size were forced to put staff on furlough or to downsize.

Campaign highlights included delivering an urgent coronavirus appeal in just two weeks for the Disasters Emergency Committee, with a virtual “pop-up studio” producing social and editorial content, alongside a YouTube ad campaign. Key metrics were recorded in real time to optimise content during each phase.