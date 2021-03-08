EMEA Media Agency of the Year 2020: Essence Germany

Gold: Essence Germany

Over 2020, Essence Germany added some of Europe’s best-loved brands to its roster in sectors as diverse as finance, charity and estate planning, retained its entire client base and recorded a significant increase in billings.

The team of 40 in Germany is overseen by managing director Christian Leipacher, who leads the business alongside Tim Irwin, chief executive EMEA.

Campaign highlights included introducing Google Chromebook to consumers in Germany through a partnership with Conde Nast and German technology review site, CHIP. The partnership with Condé Nast saw the creation of a six-part video series for Vogue and GQ, which delved into the lives of up-and-coming talent and showed how everyday challenges could be mastered with the support of technology.

In December, Essence was tasked with launching Bandai Namco’s most anticipated game of the year, Cyberpunk, in Germany. The campaign spanned TV, out of home, display takeovers and programmatic, social, search, Spotify audio and video takeovers and print.