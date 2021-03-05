EMEA Media Network of the Year 2020: PHD EMEA

Gold: PHD EMEA

PHD EMEA’s output in 2020 has been impressive. The media network recorded significant new-business growth, totalling 115 pitch wins across a range of clients, including Diageo’s global media planning and buying account, won in March.

It ended the year with a higher headcount than 2019. It also expanded its product offering, with developments to its proprietary planning system Omni Studio, introduced machine-learning to improve clients’ return on investment and expanded its creative and ecommerce capabilities.

Judges also highlighted the network’s strong talent management, training and industry thought leadership. In one example, within 10 days of lockdown starting, it sent all of its clients a guide to staying successful through the pandemic. A testament to its strong client-agency relationships is the network achieving its highest-ever client advocacy scores and more than 50 industry accolades in 2020.

Finalists

MediaCom

The agency’s "People First, Better Results" strategy was put to the test in 2020, helping to bolster existing client relationships and win new business, with client satisfaction scores climbing to record levels. MediaCom also launched the Unmind app, a workplace mental health platform that empowers people to proactively improve their mental wellbeing.

OMD EMEA

OMD EMEA demonstrated strength across planning, tech and tools, creativity and thought leadership, bringing its proposition of "Better decisions, faster" to life. It did this through products such as Fast Start Suite, which houses more than 1.5 billion data points, by providing insight from its Debrief series and by investing in diversity, inclusion and belonging.

UM EMEA

UM’s new agency proposition - Futureproof, was launched in early 2020, and aims to better balance the now and the next for long-term business growth. This has led to deeper engagement with clients, new ways of working, investment in equity and belonging, new business wins and business growth.