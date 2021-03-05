EMEA Performance Marketing Agency of the Year 2020: ForwardPMX

Gold: ForwardPMX

ForwardPMX adeptly changed direction at speed during 2020 in response to the rapid digital transformation caused by the pandemic.

Part of The Stagwell Group, which was founded by political pollster Mark Penn, the global data and technology-driven marketing services shop recorded impressive business wins and a significant increase in profit. Growth from existing clients was strong, too, with the agency creating record-breaking performance campaigns for many of them.

When Covid-19 began to take its toll on Europe, ForwardPMX made a series of thought-leadership interventions, including a playbook providing guidance on marketers’ decision-making and how to deal with changing consumer behaviours.

Protecting its people, particularly during the peak of the pandemic period, was prioritised by ForwardPMX. Alongside work-from-home tips and meditation sessions, the agency also remotely deployed many of the fun elements from its workplace, such as events and perks.