EMEA PR Network of the Year 2020: Hill & Knowlton Strategies

Gold: Hill & Knowlton Strategies

Hill & Knowlton had a great year, demonstrating agility to create some noteworthy campaigns. This included NHS #MakeItBlue, where, over the course of just two days, it arranged for 111 sporting and entertainment venues, national landmarks and historic buildings in the UK to turn blue through the #LightItBlue initiative. Also, to follow up on previous Gillette work, the agency created a Father’s Day film for the brand, featuring football pundit Ian Wright. Due to Covid restrictions, it was made purely from unseen footage. In Europe, H&K devised campaigns for Berlin Brandenburg Airport and for Facebook in Poland, among others.

The network has a significant EMEA presence with more than 40 offices in the region as well as an extensive affiliate network. In 2020, it centralised its business development and HR functions, enabling more global business wins and ensuring the network had the right talent and teams in place to serve these clients.

Finalist

Edelman EMEA

Through its Edelman Trust Barometer, which has been running for the past 20 years, Edelman has studied levels of trust in institutions, industries, sectors and leaders around the world. So it had the insight to provide critical guidance to businesses in 2020, a year when its clients faced difficult personal and commercial challenges. Despite market conditions, the agency has continued to win new business and enjoyed its most awarded year yet.