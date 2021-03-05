EMEA Strategic Planner of the Year 2020: Harjot Singh

Chief strategy officer (now global chief strategy officer), McCann Worldgroup Europe & UK

Harjot Singh really impressed the judges, who said he was making a big impact on the industry by driving change, as well as demonstrating “refreshing creativity”.

Singh joined McCann’s New York office in 2011 and transferred to the EMEA headquarters in London in 2015. In 2020, he led strategy teams in 29 countries across all McCann Worldgroup’s disciplines. He also oversaw the agency’s global intelligence unit, Truth Central EMEA, across 33 countries.

In 2020, Singh responded to Covid-19 by spearheading an insight programme into the pandemic’s impact on business, consumers and society across the EMEA regions. This resulted in a wealth of Covid-19-related knowledge content and the creation of a “Pandemic Journey Map”, which tracked the dynamics of culture in Europe and the UK through the global crisis. In addition, he developed a series of resilience tools for clients, covering crisis navigation and how to drive change.

Singh ensured the agency maintained its competitive advantage, too. His strategic insight and thought leadership contributed to a series of successful pitches. He also used his platform to campaign for greater diversity in the industry.

In recognition of his contribution to McCann, in early 2021, Singh was promoted to the new position of global chief strategy officer.