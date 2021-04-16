Emily Marr returns to Leo Burnett as chief production officer

Emily Marr, head of development at MJZ, is returning to Leo Burnett after 14 years in the newly created role of chief production officer.

Reporting to chief creative officer Chaka Sobhani – who Marr worked with as head of TV production at Mother in 2016 – the chief production officer is tasked with producing more dynamic and diverse content for clients including McDonald’s, Premier Inn, TUI and Vision Express.

Marr started her career in production at MPC in 2003, where she spent two years before moving to Leo Burnett for another two years in a similar role.

In 2007, Marr was appointed as a TV producer for Grey London, and in 2012 began an eight-year stint at Mother, where she was named head of TV production in 2015.

She became head of development at MJZ in September 2019.

“Emily literally buzzes off the walls with a relentless passion, energy and drive to create the best and most interesting work,” Sobhani said.

"Any agency worth its salt must have a holistic and fresh view of where production is across all platforms – whether TV, digital, social – to serve clients’ needs in the years ahead."

Last March, Leo Burnett welcomed agency alum Mark Elwood back as executive creative director, 22 years after he first joined as a typographer.

Since Elwood’s appointment, the agency has won the creative accounts for Vision Express, Premier Inn and TUI.

Marr said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be reunited with Chaka and can’t wait to work with Charlie, Carly, Mark, Josh and the rest of the fantastic Leo’s team.

"Leo’s is a world class creative brand and the agency is on fire at the moment."

On Friday (16 April) Premier Inn launched its first TV ad campaign in over three years as members of the public start thinking about travel once again.