Emirates reviews global media account

Emirates is reviewing its global media planning and buying account.

Havas Media has handled the brand since 2013, when it picked up the business from Starcom after a competitive pitch. At the time, Campaign reported that the account was worth $150m (£123m).

Boutros Boutros, divisional senior vice-president, corporate communications, marketing and brand, at Emirates, is running the process. Havas Media is understood to be involved.

Y&R London works on Emirates' above-the-line business. The agency created an ad last year that aimed to show the silly ways that passengers try to get a seat upgrade.

In May, Emirates reported a 44% year-on-year fall in profits to $631m for the year to 31 March.

Havas Media declined to comment. Emirates did not respond to Campaign’s request for comment at time of publication.