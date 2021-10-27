Emotional support now main reason behind calls to Nabs advice line

Nabs, the employee support organisation for the ad and media industry, has revealed that emotional support has become the number one reason for people phoning its helpline.

The most recent stats (Q3 2021) revealed that mental health, work pressures and low mood and confidence were the main reasons adland workers have been seeking support.

Emotional support makes up 35% of calls to the Nabs Advice Line. This is a stark change from the end of Q2 2021, when financial support and redundancy were the main reason for contacting Nabs, and had been since the start of the pandemic.

Financial support, which accounts for 31% of calls, trails behind calls made for mental health reasons.

Referrals to Nabs therapy services have also increased by 50% in the past two months and attendance at Nabs’ group coaching sessions has risen by 24%, with focuses on overwhelming workloads and pressures and how to approach hybrid working.

Diana Tickell, Nabs' chief executive, said: “While the industry is entering a reportedly strong Q4, with recruitment on the rise, the long-term emotional impact of the pandemic on employees requires urgent attention.

“The prevalence of Covid is causing extra stress for individuals, whether they’re carrying extra workloads or juggling their return to the office with complex home responsibilities. People need our clear and practical help now to support their wellbeing.”

Nabs’ services also reached 136% more working parents during Q3, a group hit particularly hard during the pandemic. Talks on being a working parent included work-life balance, parental guilt and wellbeing.