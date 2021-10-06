Shauna Lewis
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Emperia creates virtual reality Dom Perignon and Lady Gaga pop-up in Harrods

Emperia has previously worked with brands like Burberry.

Lady Gaga (credit: Getty Images)
Lady Gaga (credit: Getty Images)

Virtual reality company Emperia has developed a pop-up in Harrods for an exclusive Lady Gaga and Dom Pérignon collaboration

The virtual space is intended as an extension of a physical pop-up in-store, which is selling limited edition shoppable sculptures and vintage bottles.

The products include an uberpiece to be auctioned by Harrods, the only one available in the UK. The sculpture was designed by Lady Gaga with long-time collaborator Nicola Formichetti, and encases a bottle of Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 2005. Its sale will raise funds for the Born This Way Foundation.

Accompanying this, limited edition bottles of Dom Pérignon, 2006 Rosé and Vintage 2010, will also be on sale in the virtual space and physical space.

This is Emperia’s second time working with Harrods, previously having worked with Burberry to create a virtual mash-up of the Harrods’ flagship store and the fashion house’s retail space.

The company has also worked with the World Health Organisation, football club Inter Milan, and rave fashion brand Cyberdog.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now