Endemol Shine enters podcast market with ads sold through Dax

Endemol Shine Group, the TV and film production company, is entering the podcast market after signing an exclusive ad agreement with Global’s Dax.

Dax, Global’s digital audio ad platform, will be the exclusive advertising sales partner for Endemol Shine’s new commercial podcast portfolio.

The two-year deal will offer brands campaigns within podcasts with host-read ads, sponsorship messages and spot ads (programmatic and direct).

Endemol Shine UK’s Remarkable Television released its debut podcast last week, The Birthday Game, hosted by Richard Osman, co-presenter of BBC One daytime quiz show Pointless. The agreement includes on-air promotion of The Birthday Game across Global’s Radio X on analogue and digital platforms.

Dax is among four major players selling advertising inventory in podcasts in the UK, alongside Acast, Audioboom and Podfront, a new joint venture between US companies Stitcher and Wondery.

While the podcast market is still small in the UK compared with other digital audio, it is growing rapidly. The number of weekly podcast listeners has doubled in the past three years to nine million, according to Rajar’s summer 2019 Midas Survey.

Dax already provides advertising inventory for media owners such as ITV, SoundCloud and Sky.

Endemol Shine produces TV shows including Peaky Blinders, Black Mirror, MasterChef and Big Brother.