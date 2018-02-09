Endemol Shine UK creates live experience around hit-TV show Hunted

Following the format of the TV programme "The hunted experience" gives members of the public a chance to take part in their own fugitive experience.

The 90-minute game challenges people to get from one location in London to another using an in-game crypto currency and evade a team of hunters.

The experience has been created by Fire Hazard Games and Endemol Shine UK Live Events.

Last night’s finale of Hunted saw best friends Joe and Dan, and father and son Bob and Alex evade capture.

Tom Greenwood-Mears, head of live events at Endemol Shine UK, said: "We have watched the rise in popularity of real-world escape experiences over the last few years and soon realised that Hunted would be a great format to use."