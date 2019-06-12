Promoted
NewsUK
Edward Craig
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

The enduring power of radio

Gideon Spanier talks to Chris Evans during Cannes week

The enduring power of radio

Campaign’s Gideon Spanier in conversation with Chris Evans, radio DJ and host at Virgin Radio UK

When: Wednesday June 19th 2019, 11.30am-12.30pm (arrive from 11am)
Where: Havas Café, The Croisette, Cannes

If you’re interested in coming along, please RSVP to edward.craig@haymarket.com. Places are limited, filing fast and by acceptance only.

Nothing has killed the radio star. It’s embraced the digital age and is thriving with greater reach, creativity and engagement than ever. Join Gideon Spanier, Campaign’s head of media, in conversation with Chris Evans, Virgin Radio UK’s host as they talk about the challenges and opportunities radio presents and how it’s sustaining its re-invention.

They’ll discuss…

- The enduring power of radio and why it still exists as a medium
- Creativity and innovation in radio
- How Chris works with Sky to ensure their content weaves into the radio programming authentically
- Why radio is good for News UK’s business

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now