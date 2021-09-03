Simon Gwynn
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Engine on alert as Direct Line Group calls review of Churchill and Green Flag

Agency has worked on the two brands since 2006 and 2017 respectively.

Churchill: reviewing you say? Oh yes!
Direct Line Group has called a review of its creative agency requirements for the Churchill and Green Flag brands, both currently managed by Engine.

Creativebrief is supporting the process and Engine is repitching.

Engine first won the Churchill account in 2006, defeating Miles Calcraft Briginshaw Duffy, VCCP and previous incumbent Elliott Borra Perlmutter in a pitch. At the time, Engine's creative agency was named WCRS, and Direct Line Group's brands formed the insurance division of Royal Bank of Scotland. 

Engine's recent work for Churchill includes "Slide", in which the brand's canine mascot Churchie goes on a fairground adventure to a chilled hip-hop soundtrack, and "Little Chapters of Chill", a series of audio stories designed to entertain kids on long car journeys. 

WCRS added Green Flag to its existing business in 2017, when it defeated presvious incumbent CHI & Partners, Saatchi & Saatchi, which works on the Direct Line brand, and 101 in a pitch.

A spokesman for Direct Line Group said: “Direct Line Group can confirm it is conducting a lead strategic and creative agency review for both the Churchill and Green Flag brands. To ensure our continued success, we have decided now is the right time to review these accounts.

“This is no reflection on Engine, who have played a hugely valuable part in our business growth over the years and have been invited to take part in the tender process.”

