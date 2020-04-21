Engine on alert as E.ON calls creative review

E.ON, the energy company, has kicked off a review of its UK advertising account, which has been held by Engine Creative for five years.

Engine – then operating as WCRS and Partners Andrews Aldridge – won the integrated business from the now-defunct DLKW Lowe in 2015. The shop was responsible for November's "Let’s clean the air" spot that brought to light the issue of air pollution.

As well as advertising, E.ON is also reviewing its PR account.

In January, E.ON hired Digitas UK to handle digital services after a competitive pitch that also involved Engine, the then incumbent. The utility company has briefed the Publicis Groupe agency to work on its renewable energy strategy. The work will run across E.ON’s website and app.

Scott Somerville, head of advertising for PR and campaigns at E.ON, said: "As part of our regular procurement process, we’re currently undertaking an agency review. This will look at what support we may need across advertising and PR as we continue to take our business forward as one of the UK’s leading energy and solutions providers."

Engine Creative confirmed that it will be repitching for the business.