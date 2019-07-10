Engine appoints Ete Davies as creative CEO

Engine has appointed Ete Davies as chief executive of its creative and experience design division.

Davies, who joins Engine in September, had quit as managing director of AnalogFolk London, as Campaign revealed last week.

He will report to Engine’s European chief executive, Jim Moffatt, and replaces Matt Edwards, who has resigned from the business after 14 years.

Engine dissolved its agency brands, such as WCRS and Partners Andrews Aldridge, earlier this year. The company now comprises three pillars: transformation (data insight, consultancy and innovation); creative and experience design; and PR.

Davies joined AnalogFolk from AKQA in 2015 as head of delivery, a newly created role, and was promoted within six months to managing director. He is credited with heading the London office’s expansion and leading on winning pitches for Nike and Danone.

He has also championed diversity, having founded We Are Stripes and CultureHeroes – initiatives to create opportunities for black and ethnic-minority people in the creative industries.

Moffatt said: "Ete is a rare type of modern leader who can build culture, shape new offerings and drive innovation, but importantly given his background he speaks the language of the broad spectrum of capabilities that Engine has to offer.

"He is a connector – of ideas, of people and of specialisms – and someone who knows how to get things done."