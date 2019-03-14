Engine creates charity ad to be fast-forwarded

Engine has created a spot to support the Spinal Injuries Association, which will run on Ocean’s full-motion Loop network in Manchester and is designed to be fast-forwarded.

"Donate to accelerate" was a 2018 winner in Ocean’s annual digital creative competition, run with Campaign. The contest rewards concepts that push the DOOH boundaries by using emerging creative and technical capabilities. Ocean helped bring the winning entries to life.



In the initial full-motion loop sequence of the SIA ad, two people with spinal cord injuries – not actors – are shown undertaking everyday tasks, such as making a cup of tea and putting on their shoes. Filmed from a first-person perspective, the progress is painfully slow, just as it is for the thousands of people with spinal cord injuries.



The ad then invites passers-by to accelerate the rehabilitation of the two people by donating £2 to the charity, using an in-built contactless card reader that fast-forwards the ad.



When a donation is made, the struggle instantly fast-forwards to the moment when the task is successfully completed. Without a donation, the agonising struggle continues.



Engine built a bespoke tech solution paired with the card reader that allows the advertising content to respond to donations in real time, facilitated by Ocean Labs.



The ad will run alongside experiential activity.



"It’s an idea that welcomes participation. The very act of donating is the way that you interact and gives you an immediate understanding of how your donation will benefit people who have sustained a spinal cord injury," said Ross Newton, creative director, Engine Creative and Experience Design.

"It’s not enough to just ask people to help nowadays, you need to show them how they can help. That’s why we created an interactive donation poster rather than a brand messaging poster."

Nik Hartley OBE, chief executive of SIA, said: "We hope the interactive ad will help people gain a small insight into the challenges of living with spinal cord injury and, most importantly, encourage support to spinal cord injured people by demonstrating how their help makes a life-changing difference."



This is the first time Ocean has fast-forwarded a DOOH ad, said Helen Haines, Ocean's head of marketing. "The whole idea is subtle, clever and imaginative, making it a worthy winner of Ocean’s digital creative competition."