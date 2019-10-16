Engine Creative launches brand and experience consultancy

Engine Creative has launched a brand and experience consultancy and appointed Rob Chalmers as its first chief experience officer.

Chalmers spent five years at R/GA, where he was responsible for building and leading its experience and design practices across Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore, Tokyo and Shanghai as executive creative director for Asia-Pacific. Before that, Chalmers worked at AKQA.

At Engine, he will focus on driving growth by developing experience strategies and the creation of new brands, products and services. He will report to Engine Creative chief executive Ete Davies.

Engine told Campaign that it would hire more staff for the consultancy and it plans to look beyond advertising and into the design industry for these recruits.

Davies said: "Rob has a unique ability to combine consulting and strategy, brand, experience design and technology. Clients love working with Rob because he makes the complicated simple and manages to find the right balance between ambition, vision and pragmatism.

"He is a craftsman and a leader, and in an industry full of people who talk innovation and transformation but don’t always come up with the goods, Rob can be relied upon to actually deliver."