Engine Creative snaps up Charlie Hurrell from Pablo London

Engine Creative has hired Pablo London’s Charlie Hurrell to fill its new role of chief client officer.

Hurrell will lead account management and take overall responsibility for client partnerships at Engine Creative, while “spearheading the evolution” of its integrated advertising service, the agency said.

The new recruit, who was previously managing partner at Pablo London and before that managing director at MullenLowe London, will report to Engine Creative chief executive Ete Davies.

Hurrell’s previous work includes Pablo London’s “Leave them certain” campaign aimed at encouraging people to consider organ donation.

Commenting on her new role, she said: “The progressive streak that runs through the agency is palpable and it’s so exciting to join a management team that really cares about people – the agency crew, its clients and, ultimately, adding value for customers. I can’t wait to help drive an even more fun, fulfilling and successful future for the business.”

Davies added: “We’re very excited that Charlie has decided to join our team. Her values are exactly aligned with ours; she brings a unique cross-capability experience and an entrepreneurial, forward-thinking approach that will help drive us towards our ambitions and ensure we continue to fuel the growth of our clients, through creativity and innovation.”