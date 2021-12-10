Engine Creative’s social media unit wins Jaguar Land Rover brief for The Out

Jaguar Land Rover has selected Engine Creative to run a purpose-led, social-first campaign that will increase awareness of the company’s car rental service.

The agency’s new social media unit, NGN Lab, won the brief and will be focused on reaching new UK audiences for the luxury rental service, called The Out.

The creative campaign will launch in February, featuring editorial content, and will be led by Matthew Harrington, head of NGN Lab, who is responsible for editorial and brand partnerships.

This represents the second brief acquired by NGN Lab, after the specialist arm won the pitch for US home fitness provider Bowflex.

Engine Creative launched the social media unit in September, with the aim of growing brands through social media content and commerce.

Aaron Cole, chief marketing officer at The Out, said: “As The Out continues to grow, and fast, we needed help developing our social strategy and creative work. NGN Lab’s social-first approach and unique team make them a perfect fit.

Harrington added: “The Out epitomises everything we could hope for in a partner brand.

“Fast growth, brand-led and vanguards for a new on-demand mobility solution. Combine this with the very best products, huge ambition, and our shared social-first mindsets – makes this a perfect partnership and a privilege to share our journey together.”