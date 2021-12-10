Nicola Merrifield
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Engine Creative’s social media unit wins Jaguar Land Rover brief for The Out

The campaign will be purpose-led and will target new UK customers.

Jaguar Land Rover: wants to increase awareness of its car rental service
Jaguar Land Rover: wants to increase awareness of its car rental service

Jaguar Land Rover has selected Engine Creative to run a purpose-led, social-first campaign that will increase awareness of the company’s car rental service.

The agency’s new social media unit, NGN Lab, won the brief and will be focused on reaching new UK audiences for the luxury rental service, called The Out. 

The creative campaign will launch in February, featuring editorial content, and will be led by Matthew Harrington, head of NGN Lab, who is responsible for editorial and brand partnerships.

This represents the second brief acquired by NGN Lab, after the specialist arm won the pitch for US home fitness provider Bowflex.

Engine Creative launched the social media unit in September, with the aim of growing brands through social media content and commerce.

Aaron Cole, chief marketing officer at The Out, said: “As The Out continues to grow, and fast, we needed help developing our social strategy and creative work. NGN Lab’s social-first approach and unique team make them a perfect fit.

Harrington added: “The Out epitomises everything we could hope for in a partner brand. 

“Fast growth, brand-led and vanguards for a new on-demand mobility solution. Combine this with the very best products, huge ambition, and our shared social-first mindsets – makes this a perfect partnership and a privilege to share our journey together.”

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to harness the power of Connected TV

How to harness the power of Connected TV

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago
“Investing in AR is about the survival of your company”

“Investing in AR is about the survival of your company”

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
BRANDS
Can creating more immersive consumer experiences using AR benefit advertisers?

Campaign podcast: Attention, immersive storytelling and the metaverse

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
Are you paying attention? How AR is proving that immersion counts

Are you paying attention? How AR is proving that immersion counts

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago