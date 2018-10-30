Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Engine enters consultation period in midst of restructure

Company says the move will affect a 'small number' of people.

Engine enters consultation period in midst of restructure

Engine has entered a consultation period with staff as it restructures the business – a process that the company says will affect a "small number" of people.

The news follows Campaign's story last week revealing that Engine is planning to dissolve its agency brands including WCRS, Partners Andrews Aldridge, Slice and Synergy.

It is understood that the consultation process does not mean that all jobs are at risk, but the group will be looking at where duplicate jobs are formed because of the new integrated model.

A spokesman said: "Engine is carrying out a consultation exercise across the company because of the structural changes that are taking place.

"Most employees at Engine are unaffected by these changes. However, a small number of positions are changing and there are some duplicate roles that have been identified. In those instances, there may be some redundancies."

Campaign reported earlier this week that Ogilvy is offering all staff voluntary redundancy.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
"Women are still shockingly underrepresented in positions of power and influence"…Shortlist Media chief executive Ella Dolphin

Promoted

October 30, 2018

#TellHerStory: Why Stylist is pushing for Visible Women

MEDIA
Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

Promoted

October 22, 2018

Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

AGENCY
Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Promoted

October 18, 2018

Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

Promoted

October 17, 2018

Opportunity to build your events marketing career