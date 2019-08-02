Engine hires RSA Films' Melody Sylvester as first head of film

Engine has hired Melody Sylvester, an executive producer at RSA Films, as its first head of film, with responsibility for leading its audiovisual production, including running the company’s content studio.

Sylvester, who had worked at RSA since 2010 and spearheaded the launch of photography division RSA Photographic, joins at the beginning of September.

Her appointment follows a period of turmoil at the agency. At the end of June, creative and experience design chief executive Matt Edwards departed and was replaced almost immediately by Ete Davies. Just three weeks earlier, Engine’s chief growth officer Simon Peck also left.

Paul Jordan, executive creative director, Engine creative, said: "Melody exudes a contagious, positive energy and is a refreshing mix of traditional experience and innovative practice. She understands craft, what it means to make it better and what it means to make it beautiful."