Engine to lead government's £100m no-deal Brexit campaign

Engine is working on the government's £100m "Prepare for Brexit" advertising campaign, which is designed to reassure the nation ahead of a potential no-deal departure from the European Union come 31 October.

News of the agency's involvement comes days after a story in The Telegraph revealed that the upcoming communications drive. The work will mark the second stage in a campaign that commenced in January, which drove people to visit the Prepare for Brexit website.

Engine is leading the campaign, which – although it has yet to kick off – has already been described as the biggest-ever since World War II. Manning Gottlieb OMD is handling media buying, which is likely to span digital, social, as well as hard-hitting traditional media such as TV, outdoor and radio.

While it is unclear exactly when the campaign will commence, it is likely to be in the next few weeks, with a focus on how consumers, businesses and organisations can be ready for the UK's exit from the EU.

A Cabinet office spokeswoman told Campaign that "it is paramount that organisations, communities and citizens have the right information and support as the UK leaves the EU".

She added: "That’s why we will launch a large-scale public-information campaign setting out what business and the public need to know as we prepare to leave the EU.

"With the 31st October fast approaching, we are stepping up our cross-departmental public-information campaign to help achieve this."

Earlier this week, The Times wrote a piece referring to the "biggest government-funded PR campaign since the Second World War" and explained that prime minister Boris Johnson has told civil servants to use 1988's "Europe open for business" as a template – a campaign about UK opportunities going into – rather than coming out of – the EU single market.