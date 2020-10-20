Engine raids Grey as exodus continues

Rob Sellers, chief growth officer at Grey London, has joined Engine Group as executive director of Growth Studio, as the agency sets up a new division focusing on innovation and design.

The Growth Studio is designed to complement Engine's long-standing transformation and consultancy business. It will expand the group's consulting offer and take an "entrepreneurial approach to delivering growth" by finding new revenue streams, Engine said.

It added that this is a service that is "increasingly in demand" in the current climate.

Sellers will work alongside chief experience officer Rob Chalmers to lead the Growth Studio. He will report to Engine Creative chief executive Ete Davies.

The rest of the leadership team for the Growth Studio is made up of: Matt Fenn, chief design officer; Nina Lewis, executive project director; and Dulcie Omonubi, director of consulting. They joined the agency over the summer.

The Growth Studio's founding clients are Moneysupermarket, Jägermeister and Santander.

Sellers leaves Grey after more than eight years and becomes the latest in a string of high-profile departures over the past 18 months, including Vicki Maguire, Matt Tanter, Adrian Rossi and Anna Panczyk.

Before being appointed chief growth officer a year ago, Sellers was managing director of Grey Base, which worked on shopper marketing and brand activation.

Before this he worked at Slice, which was bought by Engine in 2007 and rebranded as Engine Brand Experience last year.

Sellers said: "Growth Studio will bridge the gap clients experience between thinking, making and scaling, helping businesses identify and deliver growth opportunities – quickly.

"The crew we have assembled here is purpose-built to deliver that: absolute credibility in what they bring, matched by an obsession with helping clients achieve their ambitions, and an attitude that constantly smashes through barriers."