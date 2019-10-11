Engine and VCCP lift top prizes in Ocean/Campaign Digital Creative Competition

Engine and VCCP have taken the top prizes in the 10th annual Ocean Digital Creative Competition, run in association with Campaign.

Work for clients including the Royal Navy, Amnesty International UK, Ancestry, Mars and Stonewall triumphed in the contest, which rewards innovation and excellence in concepts created for digital out-of-home.

Engine and VCCP each won first prize in the brand and charity categories, for the Navy and Amnesty International respectively.

"Sniper" by Engine is an interactive recruitment campaign that uses Ocean’s LookOut technology to challenge players to a game of stealth. The aim is to pinpoint the Royal Marines commandos hidden within a rugged jungle environment before they find you in a tense countdown against the clock.

"The sentencing billboard" by VCCP for Amnesty International uses body-scanning technology to identify what sort of crimes people are in danger of committing in other countries where there is less freedom of expression.

Other prizes in the brand and charity categories were awarded to Southpaw for Diageo; Kinetic for B&Q; Wonderhood Studios for Global Action Plan and Public Health England; and Atomic for Cancer Research UK.

For the first time this year, prizes were awarded for concepts created specifically for the scale and presence of the Piccadilly Lights, operated by Ocean on behalf of Landsec.

The winner of this brand category is Anomaly London for Ancestry with a campaign that displays on the dynamic Piccadilly screen how the area used to look when it was a collection of illuminated hoardings and historical signs.

The charity prize went to Mr President for "Show the world", a live stream that unites the world with an LGBT+ kiss to symbolise and celebrate 30 years of Stonewall.

"What is apparent from this year’s winners is how many of the concepts reflect the evolving role of DOOH within our cities and the significance of our advertising channel as a platform of influence," Ocean head of marketing and events Helen Haines said.

"More than ever this year, Ocean’s competition aligns with our 'Digital cities for digital citizens' philosophy, which is about connecting directly with audiences in the here and now to effect positive change, help them make decisions which make a difference or simply entertain them with the very best, memorable, interactive live brand experiences."

Ocean also called for ideas that align brands and charities with its Ocean for Oceans initiative, which aims to use its screens to turn the global tide on plastic and help prevent the pollution of the world’s seas. The two winners in this category were Revolt London for Mars and AGCS for Plastic Whale.

There were 142 entries to this year’s competition, judged by a panel of 18 industry experts including Campaign global editor-in-chief Claire Beale. The awards were presented before a 500-strong invited audience at London’s Imax.

Eight of the winners will share a £650,000 prize pot and the chance for their work to be showcased across Ocean’s UK DOOH locations. The two winning Piccadilly Lights concepts win an undisclosed opportunity in media value.