English Heritage triumphs at YouTube Works 2019

English Heritage, the charity that cares for historical sites, has been crowned the Grand Prix winner in the YouTube Works awards 2019, in partnership with the APG and Campaign.

Its online Victorian cookery demos and history-inspired make-up tutorials have helped boost its monthly viewers from 25,000 in 2015 to 2.5 million today. The charity was also awarded a special Breakthrough Advertiser prize.

There were seven other winners, chosen as brilliant examples also of brand-building, culture-changing or business-boosting work on YouTube this year.

Special prizes were awarded to Whiskas and AMV BBDO for Best Long-term Effectiveness and to Simply Business and Brainlabs for Best Use of YouTube for Performance Marketing.

YouTube Works was created with the APG three years ago to champion innovation and effectiveness in online video advertising. Campaign became media partner in 2018.

Following the APG awards convention, there are no set categories and special prizes are awarded at the judges’ discretion.

Entries were judged equally on three criteria: how well is the story told; how big was the effect, relative to what could be expected within the category and the budget of the campaign; and how much did YouTube add to the effectiveness or efficiency of the campaign.

The results

Grand Prix and Breakthrough Advertiser

English Heritage ("A recipe for success")

Best Use of YouTube for Performance Marketing

Simply Business/ Brainlabs/ Contributing agency: Truant London ("A simply effective strategy for Simply Business")

Best Long-term Effectiveness

Whiskas/Mars Petcare / AMV BBDO / Contributing agencies: MediaCom and Google Zoo ("How Whiskas made cat content grow up to drive digital growth")

Winner

Heathrow Airport/ iCrossing UK / Contributing agencies: Havas London, AmazeRealise, Acxiom ("Welcoming you home with the Heathrow bears")

Winner

Frontier/ Croud ("Jurassic World Evolution game launch")

Winner

Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment/ Mindshare/ Think Jam ("Breaking through the fourth wall with Deadpool")

Winner

Littlewoods Ireland/ Wolfgang Digital ("Moving the metrics that matter with Littlewoods Ireland")

Winner

Quaker Oats/Pepsico/ AMV BBDO/ Contributing agencies: OMD, Adylic ("I owe it to Oats")

Prizes were awarded at a celebratory evening last night (13 June) at The Yard in Shoreditch by comedian Joel Dommett plus the YouTube Works judges and Claire Beale, Campaign’s global editor-in-chief.

For more, go to campaignlive.co.uk/youtubeworks