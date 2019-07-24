Enter the Johnson: brands react to new prime minister

Weetabix

Weetabix ran a press ad showing 10 Downing Street – shortly to be Johnson's address – with the strapline "He's going to need it", with the Weetabix log and "Have you had yours?" running underneath. The execution, by Bartle Bogle Hegarty, was created by Natasha Eastwood, Jessica Grogan and Oli Short.

Aussie

Procter & Gamble haircare brand Aussie also ran a press ad on the front page of today's Metro, created by Recipe, underneath the lead story about Johnson's victory in the Conservative leadership contest. It features the line: "Can't help you lead a country, can control that frizz. Great hair though."

Boxt

Boiler and air-conditioning brand Boxt's out-home-campaign, appearing at 17 sites across London, links the challenges Johnson faces in his new job with the current heatwave across the UK, with the line: "Feeling the heat yet, Boris? We can install air conditioning tomorrow." The ad, created by Big Al's Creative Emporium, was written by Martin Gillan and art directed by James Grubb. Squadron Media is the media agency.

The Mirror

The Mirror went bigger, using a double-decker bus to get its message across, dubbed the #BorisLiebuster, with the letters of the word "bus" appearing in the style of the NHS logo. The bus toured London today, with NHS workers and trade union members on board, decked out with what the newspaper said were some of Johnson's biggest lies.