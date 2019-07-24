Kim Benjamin
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Enter the Johnson: brands react to new prime minister

A handful of brands decided to make hay from the once unlikely ascension of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson to the highest political office in the land.

Enter the Johnson: brands react to new prime minister

Weetabix

Weetabix ran a press ad showing 10 Downing Street – shortly to be Johnson's address – with the strapline "He's going to need it", with the Weetabix log and "Have you had yours?" running underneath. The execution, by Bartle Bogle Hegarty, was created by Natasha Eastwood, Jessica Grogan and Oli Short.

Aussie

Procter & Gamble haircare brand Aussie also ran a press ad on the front page of today's Metro, created by Recipe, underneath the lead story about Johnson's victory in the Conservative leadership contest. It features the line: "Can't help you lead a country, can control that frizz. Great hair though."

Boxt


Boiler and air-conditioning brand Boxt's out-home-campaign, appearing at 17 sites across London, links the challenges Johnson faces in his new job with the current heatwave across the UK, with the line: "Feeling the heat yet, Boris? We can install air conditioning tomorrow." The ad, created by Big Al's Creative Emporium, was written by Martin Gillan and art directed by James Grubb. Squadron Media is the media agency. 

The Mirror

The Mirror went bigger, using a double-decker bus to get its message across, dubbed the #BorisLiebuster, with the letters of the word "bus" appearing in the style of the NHS logo. The bus toured London today, with NHS workers and trade union members on board, decked out with what the newspaper said were some of Johnson's biggest lies. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
What is it like to work in the marketing team at Canon?

What is it like to work in the marketing team at Canon?

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago
Shrewd planning sets gold standard

Shrewd planning sets gold standard

Promoted

July 22, 2019
MEDIA
Thinkbox TV Planning: the film of the awards afternoon

Thinkbox TV Planning: the film of the awards afternoon

Promoted

July 17, 2019
How Facebook helped Sigrid top the charts

How Facebook helped Sigrid top the charts

Promoted

July 16, 2019