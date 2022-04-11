Charlotte Rawlings
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Enterprise Rent-A-Car revs up community spirit in campaign by The Corner

'Wheel of life' runs across Europe from today.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car has released its first integrated European campaign by The Corner.

The campaign will run in the UK, Germany, France and Spain throughout 2022, with more than 500 assets across TV, out of home, radio, print, digital, paid social and ecommerce.

“Wheel of life”, devised by Tom Ewart, Georgia Murphy and Steve Favell at The Corner, feeds into the car rental company’s “Whatever the mission” platform, which prides itself on helping communities with their everyday missions.

A 30-second film is set at the heart of a typical neighbourhood. Shot by Ed Morris through Riff Raff, in one take, the ad sweeps through the street catching the different parts Enterprise is playing in people’s lives, from dashing to a work meeting to packing the boot full of inflatables for a seaside getaway.

Out of home, print and radio will support the spot, with photography by Sam Wright. Digital and social will communicate the different parts of Enterprise’s B2C and B2B offering.

“I am immensely proud of our first European campaign, which portrays Enterprise as a brand for everyone, offering more modern transport solutions, for the way we live today,” Mark Thomas, global head of brand and marketing at Enterprise, said.

“By showing the full breadth of what we offer, we can open up new usage occasions. In a post-lockdown market, with many of our competitors on the back foot, and renewed investment in our own business, we are well positioned to drive growth.”

Tom Ewart, chief creative officer and founding partner at The Corner, added: “Most people tend to think of renting a car at the airport, but Enterprise started local, in the heart of the community, and their vehicles help keep everyday people moving.

“Inspired by the street scenes of artist Anthony Farrell, we wanted to create a singular piece of visual poetry that captures this human rhythm of life.”

