Ben Bold
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

The Entertainer kicks off Christmas TV campaign with This Morning sponsorship

Retailer has agreed to sponsor ITV's flagship show as part of its festive campaign.

The Entertainer kicks off Christmas TV campaign with This Morning sponsorship

Toy retailer The Entertainer has signed up to sponsor ITV's This Morning, with a series of idents going live this week.

Created by creative agency Bigdog, the "Little festive moments" campaign will also run alongside ad breaks for November's Philip Schofield-presented How to Spend it Well at Christmas, as well as across social and online channels.

The main thrust of the campaign will run for eight weeks and comprises three shorts — a five-second, 10-second and 15-second ident. As well as appearing during This Morning, the shorts will also appear alongside CITV content, which the brand already sponsors.

Each features families enjoying festive moments thanks to products bought at The Entertainer.

The campaign was created by Mark Lees at Bigdog, while Carat handled media planning and buying.

Rebecca Naish, The Entertainer's head of marketing and licensing, said: "The Entertainer exists to provide children and their families with opportunities to play, it’s what our brand is built on and this campaign conveys that intent perfectly.

"Christmas is such an important family time, and the 'Little festive moments' Bigdog created for us really captures that."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

Promoted

October 22, 2018

Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

AGENCY
Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Promoted

October 18, 2018

Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

Promoted

October 17, 2018

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

MEDIA
Have we reached a turning point for marketers and advertisers?

Promoted

October 17, 2018

Have we reached a turning point for marketers and advertisers?