The Entertainer kicks off Christmas TV campaign with This Morning sponsorship

Toy retailer The Entertainer has signed up to sponsor ITV's This Morning, with a series of idents going live this week.

Created by creative agency Bigdog, the "Little festive moments" campaign will also run alongside ad breaks for November's Philip Schofield-presented How to Spend it Well at Christmas, as well as across social and online channels.

The main thrust of the campaign will run for eight weeks and comprises three shorts — a five-second, 10-second and 15-second ident. As well as appearing during This Morning, the shorts will also appear alongside CITV content, which the brand already sponsors.

Each features families enjoying festive moments thanks to products bought at The Entertainer.

The campaign was created by Mark Lees at Bigdog, while Carat handled media planning and buying.

Rebecca Naish, The Entertainer's head of marketing and licensing, said: "The Entertainer exists to provide children and their families with opportunities to play, it’s what our brand is built on and this campaign conveys that intent perfectly.

"Christmas is such an important family time, and the 'Little festive moments' Bigdog created for us really captures that."